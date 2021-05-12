Rody asks BARMM to deny terrorists sanctuary

President Duterte inspects weapons recovered after a recent clash between government forces and the renegade members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Federation Front after a meeting with BARMM officials, several local government officials, military and police commanders in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on May 11, 2021. He was with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, his former presidential assistant, during the inspection trip.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday asked local leaders in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to refuse terrorist armed groups seeking sanctuary in their communities.Duterte said keeping the bandits out of the BARMM was necessary to prevent him from ordering an all-out military offensive against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in the area. “This cannot go on. If they cannot be stopped and there will be an all-out offensive, that will be a problem. If I give the order, I will no longer withdraw it,” he pointed out. “I'm begging you. Help me. Because otherwise, if I give the order for an all-out offensive, it will be bloody and it will be sad,” the President added. Duterte made the remarks after meeting with BARMM officials, police and military commanders of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) at Camp Brigadier General Gonzalo Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. His visit came three days after a firefight erupted between state forces and at least 100 BIFF members in the municipality of Datu Paglas in Maguindanao last May 8. “I don’t want to kill Muslims. I don’t want to kill Christians. I want a peaceful life for all of us in the world,” Duterte said. The military has since cleared Datu Paglas of BIFF members and identified the leader of the armed group as Mohiden Animbang, alias Karialan, who was reportedly involved in IED (improvised explosive device) attacks in Datu Saudi Ampatuan last March, which left two people dead and two others wounded. President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday asked local leaders in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to refuse terrorist armed groups seeking sanctuary in their communities.Duterte said keeping the bandits out of the BARMM was necessary to prevent him from ordering an all-out military offensive against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in the area. “This cannot go on. If they cannot be stopped and there will be an all-out offensive, that will be a problem. If I give the order, I will no longer withdraw it,” he pointed out. “I'm begging you. Help me. Because otherwise, if I give the order for an all-out offensive, it will be bloody and it will be sad,” the President added. Duterte made the remarks after meeting with BARMM officials, police and military commanders of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) at Camp Brigadier General Gonzalo Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. His visit came three days after a firefight erupted between state forces and at least 100 BIFF members in the municipality of Datu Paglas in Maguindanao last May 8. “I don’t want to kill Muslims. I don’t want to kill Christians. I want a peaceful life for all of us in the world,” Duterte said. The military has since cleared Datu Paglas of BIFF members and identified the leader of the armed group as Mohiden Animbang, alias Karialan, who was reportedly involved in IED (improvised explosive device) attacks in Datu Saudi Ampatuan last March, which left two people dead and two others wounded. Earlier, Duterte visited Cotabato to convince the BIFF to stop using violence, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.