OCTA predicts below 2k daily cases in NCR

The independent OCTA Research Group said Saturday the National Capital Region (NCR) was expected to report less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases per day by May 14, less than the current daily average of 2,347 new cases from May 1 to 7. The group’s latest report said daily average was 58 percent lower compared to the peak of surge from May 29 to April 4. The group said this “shows a continued downward trajectory for new COVID-19 cases in the NCR.” Meanwhile, the reproduction number in the NCR had dropped to 0.69 from 0.83 while the positivity rate in the region was recorded at 15 percent over the past week with an average of 21,866 tests per day.The Philippines logged on Saturday 6,979 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,094,849, the Department of Health reported. There were 63,376 active cases, which is 5.8 percent of the total cases.The DOH reported 10,179 new recoveries, bringing the total to 1,013,204, while the death toll climbed to 18,269 with 170 new fatalities.Filipinos who fall under the A4 priority group can be vaccinated against COVID-19 by June, a health official said. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the vaccination rollout for the said sector, however, would still depend on the global vaccine supply and the country’s available vaccine jabs. “We know that the population of A1 to A3 is big, and we cannot even vaccinate half of them,” she said. The A4 priority group refers to frontliners of essential sectors, including market vendors, supermarket and food retail workers, and other workers who are required to interact with the public due to their work.