ALL SECTIONS
May 09, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Soldiers retake town from 100 extremists

posted May 09, 2021 at 12:50 am by  Nash B. Maulana
Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao—Army troops retook Datu Paglas, Maguindanao Saturday morning, hours after heavily armed extremists occupied the town center.

The military launched air and ground offensives on some 100 armed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), forcing them to withdraw.

Lt. Colonel John Paul Baldomar, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said government forces regained control of the Datu Paglas Public Market by 9:00 a.m.

“We are now in control of Public Market of Datu Paglas, (and) clearing operations are in order,” Baldomar said.

Local officials said some 5,000 people were displaced by the heavy exchange of gunfire between the rebel group and government forces.

Baldomar said no casualty had been reported on the side of the government forces, adding that possible enemy casualty could not be determined yet from sketchy radio messages.

Baldomar said the soldiers found four improvised bombs around the marketplace left by fleeing rebels which were promptly defused.

Abu Jihad, claiming to be a BIFF spokesman, said about 150 guerrillas of the Kagi Karialan sub-group came to Datu Paglas without the intent of placing the town under siege.

“Our freedom fighters were there to rest and were about to return to our camps when soldiers arrived and fired at us. We were forced to return fire,” Abu Jihad said in Maguindanaon.

The group’s leader, a certain Undo Sulayman, is said to be Karialan’s son-in-law. 

Sources said Sulayman, a resident of Datu Paglas, had been at odds with local leaders.

Topics: army troops , Maguindanao , Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard