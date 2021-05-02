Labor groups press for P100 daily wage subsidy

Militant groups take part in a protest to mark Labor Day at the Welcome Rotonda area in Quezon City. Kilusang Mayo Uno pushed for a P100 daily wage subsidy for all workers and a P10,000 cash aid for workers displaced by the pandemic on May 1, 2021. A demonstrator is seen wearing a face mask and sunglasses adorned with an anti-government slogan while other rallyists hold placards. At the Palacio de Manila, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III (third from right) leads the kick-off ceremony for the symbolic inoculation of frontline workers in essential sectors. Shown in the photo is Cristina David, one of the overseas Filipinos workers belonging to the A4 priority group. Bello said the symbolic vaccination gives recognition to the sacrifices and heroism of Filipino workers in moving the nation forward amid the pandemic. AFP

Militant labor groups have called for a P100 daily wage subsidy for all workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they marked the119th International Workers’ Day Saturday.Aside from the daily wage subsidy, the Kilusang Mayo Uno also pressed the government to extend a one-time P10,000 cash aid to workers in vulnerable sectors and those who were displaced by the pandemic as well as a one-time P15,000 production subsidy for farmers. KMU was joined by other progressive groups -- Anakpawis, Bayan Muna, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, and Pamalakaya, among others – at the Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City yesterday. President Rodrigo Duterte, for his part, vowed to uphold and protect the rights of Filipino workers, adding the pandemic gave a “new meaning” to the country’s celebration of Labor Day. “To all Filipino workers here and abroad, let me assure you that this administration will endeavor to work as vigorously as you have in creating an environment where security of tenure, statutory labor standards, and workers’ rights are not only upheld and protected but also cherished as the foundations of a strong and thriving workforce,” he said. “On behalf of a grateful nation, I express my deepest gratitude to our hardworking healthcare workers and essential frontliners for their unwavering commitment in ensuring the unhampered delivery of goods and services that continue to sustain our communities and industries during these difficult times,” he said.Duterte called on citizens to “rebuild a stronger and more resilient society that we can proudly leave behind to succeeding generations of Filipinos.” “This year, we honor our Filipino workers who – fueled not just by the desire to support their families and advance their careers – have tirelessly toiled these past several months to ensure that our society will continue to function in the face of an unprecedented health crisis that crippled industries across the world,” he said. Meanwhile, local government units in Metro Manila on Saturday vaccinated thousands of overseas Filipino workers and minimum wage earners as a Labor Day tribute to workers. The Labor department, which initiated the program, said some 3,000 OFWs and 2,000 minimum wage earners, both part of the Priority Group A4 or the frontline personnel in essential sectors, would be vaccinated from a list submitted by labor groups and those provided by OFW organizations.