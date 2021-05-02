Año submits lone name for next PNP chief

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has forwarded to President Rodrigo Duterte his one-name list on who would succeed Philippine National Police Chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, who retires on May 8 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56. “I already submitted to the President my recommendation for the next Chief PNP after the retirement of Gen. Debold Sinas through Napolcom (National Police Commission) Resolution 2021-0469. The recommendation has only one name. But the President has the prerogative also to choose anyone with a rank of at least brigadier general in the PNP force,” Año said. He did not name who he recommended but this police officer is likely a member of the PNP Command Group that includes Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief for administration; Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, deputy chief for operations; and Lt. Gen. Ephraim Dickson, chief of the directorial staff. Sinas earlier said all PNP generals were capable enough to lead the police force. “We will just wait who the President would appoint and he will have the support of the entire PNP),” he told reporters when sought for comment after his last command conference on Tuesday.He said he had completed his tasks and bade farewell to the troops. “I will be preparing for the day of the turnover that Malacañang would approve. As to the (programs lined up), I leave that to the incoming (PNP chief),” he added. Sinas, Eleazar, Vera Cruz, and Dickson belong to the Philippine Military Academy Hinirang Class of 1987.