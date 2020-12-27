2k OFWs brought home, total repatriates now 316k

posted December 26, 2020 at 08:50 pm by Joel E. Zurbano December 26, 2020 at 08:50 pm

More than 2,000 overseas Filipinos were flown home Saturday, bringing to 316,858 the total number of repatriated OFs since the government started its COVID-19 related repatriations in March. Manila International Airport Authority chief information officer Connie Bungag said the Department of Foreign Affairs brought to Manila the 2,700 Filipinos coming from Saudi Arabia, Korea, Turkey, Dammam, United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Japan. She added the Filipinos arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in ten batches via special flights on Saturday. The government also facilitated 64 special commercial repatriation flights last week. Among those brought home through these special flights include: 74 OFWs from the island Diego Garcia; 33 OFWs and a child from Cambodia; 21 trafficking-in-persons victim from UAE;Nine undocumented OFWs from Iraq; four OFWs and two minor children from Guangzhou, China; two medical repatriates from Oman; two undocumented OFWs from Vietnam; one household service worker from Iran; and one stranded seafarer from Bahamas. With only a less than a week to go before the end of 2020, the government continues to forge ahead with its repatriations efforts and stands ready to assist Filipino nationals affected by the coronavirus disease pandemic. Since March, the Philippine government has repatriated its nationals, most of whom were left jobless abroad due to the global health emergency.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.