Joma: Duterte will not succeed in attempt to destroy CPP-NPA

As a government council declared the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) a terrorist organization on Christmas Day, CPP founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison said the Duterte administration “won't succeed in its attempt to destroy the armed revolution.” In his message on the CPP’s 52nd founding anniversary on Saturday, Sison said: "When the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army were still small and weak from 1968 to 1972, Marcos exaggerated their size and strength and referred to them as his pretext for imposing fascist dictatorship on the Filipino people.” “But instead, the fascist dictatorship became the biggest stimulus for the armed revolution to gain strength and spread nationwide," he added. Sison said the Marcos regime's successors had boasted of destroying the armed revolution using "military suppression and deception" but "all have failed miserably." "Now the Duterte regime is trying hard to surpass the state terrorism and brutality of the Marcos fascist dictatorship. He will continue to fail in his futile attempt to destroy the armed revolution and will continue to drive more people to take the road of armed revolution," he said. Sison pointed out that the armed revolution will be "fertile" for as long as its root causes persist, which include imperialism, domestic feudalism, and bureaucrat capitalism.He argued that the government is accountable for the gross underdevelopment, high unemployment, and mass poverty in the country. "The people and their revolutionary forces are determined to fight for national and social liberation. The crimes of this regime drive the people to take the road of armed revolution," Sison said. He made the statement as the Anti-Terrorism Council designated the CPP and the New People's Army, as well as other groups, as terrorist organizations. The CPP said it would hold "simple but joyous" activities to commemorate the party's founding anniversary. The Philippine government and the CPP both did not declare a ceasefire for the holidays this year, as President Rodrigo Duterte declared earlier this month there would be no more truce with the rebels for the rest of his term.