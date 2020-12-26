CPP-NPA rejects terrorist designation; Abandon armed struggle, Lorenzana says

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Saturday rejected the designation as a terrorist organization placed on it by the Duterte administration and described it as a “precursor for heightened fascist suppression.”

“The regime is setting the stage for all-out suppression of democratic rights using ‘anti-terrorism’ as pretext,” said the party's information officer Marco Valbuena on the CPP’s 52nd anniversary.

Valbuena pointed out “falsehoods” in the Anti-Terrorism Council’s designation of the CPP and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), via two resolutions announced Friday. He said they are not on the list of proscribed terrorist organizations of the United Kingdom and Australia.

This developed as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana urged communist rebels to abandon the armed struggle and instead work with the national government if they are really after the welfare of their fellow Filipinos.

"To this day, the CPP/NPA continues to champion a discredited and bankrupt ideology that has long been eschewed by former communist countries. If you, the CPP/NPA, are truly fighting for and are with the Filipino people, I urge you to abandon your destructive ideologies and peacefully work with the government," Lorenzana said in a press statement Friday.

Meanwhile, in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, a squad of NPA gunmen were killed on Christmas Day after their base camp in the Daguma mountain range was hit by a GPS-guided smart bomb dropped by a Philippine Air Force FA-50 jet.

According to Major General Juvymax Uy, commander of Joint-Task Force Central’s 6th Division, residents and local officials had informed the military of the NPA Far South Regional Committee's movements in the area ahead of the CPP’s 52nd anniversary on December 26th.

A ground assault followed the airstrike, which led to the discovery of the NPA base camp in Sitio Kalumutan in the boundaries of Palimbang, Lebak, Kalamansig, and part of Senator Ninoy Aquino towns.

Recovered from the site were three unidentified bodies of slain NPA rebels, 100 bandolier bags, improvised explosive device components, a laptop, generators, destroyed firearms, and documents.

Uy said this was the first time that government forces captured a Far South Regional Committee base camp after years of operations in the Daguma range.

“Based on the Anti-Terror Law, the ATC can adopt the terrorist proscription by foreign countries (including that of the United States) if there is a request for designation coming from these jurisdictions. The ATC does not cite any such request made by the US, New Zealand or the European Union,” Valbuena said.

Both the CPP and the NPA “are revolutionary organizations fighting for the national and democratic interests of the Filipino people,” he added.

“The CPP and NPA stand against terrorism which involves inflicting violence on unarmed civilians in violation of international humanitarian law,” Valbuena said.

The United Nations Secretary General recently acknowledged the CPP and NPA's ceasefire declaration issued in response to the UNSG's call for a global ceasefire in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

He also cited that for many years, the Royal Norwegian Government has served as Third Party Facilitator of peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

“As a belligerent in the civil war, the NPA formally recognizes and applies the Geneva Conventions in the conduct of its military operations. The NPA's Three Rules of Discipline and Eights Points of Attention, which serve as the moral code of its Red fighters, both uphold respect and guarantee for the rights and welfare of the people,” he said.

The Anti-Terrorism Council began the controversial process of designating who may be considered by authorities as “terrorists” and “terrorist groups” under the new Anti-Terror Act, which may have implications on freezing of assets.

This follows five months since the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 was signed into law in July, despite heavy opposition from various groups over concerns it could lead to human rights violations.

In separate resolutions approved on December 9, the ATC, headed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, designated the following as “terrorist organizations, associations, and/or groups:”

Communist Party of the Philippines

New People’s Army / Bagong Hukbong Bayan

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in South-East Asia

Dawlatul Islamiyah Waliyatul Masrik

Dawlatul Islamiyyah Waliyatul Mashriq

IS East Asia Division

Maute Group

Islamic State East Asia

Maute ISIS

Grupong ISIS

Grupo ISIS

Khilafah Islamiyah

KIM

Ansharul Khilafah

Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Bungos

Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Abubakar

Jama’atu al-Muhajirin wal Ansar fil Filibin

Daulah Islamiyah

other Daesh-affiliated groups in the Philippines

The copies of the ATC resolutions uploaded on the Council’s website indicated the originals were signed by Medialdea as ATC chairperson and approved by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr., the council’s vice chair.

Meanwhile, ATC Resolution No. 13 for ISIS, Maute and other groups relied on the United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Islamic State and Al Qaeda, as well as the designations by Australia, United States and New Zealand while raising the matter of the Marawi siege.

The ISIS-linked Maute group was behind the five-month siege that left much of Marawi in shambles.

“[T]he Marawi siege in 2017 has served as a paradigm for like-minded groups and personalities in Southeast Asia and other parts of the globe to join the militants in southern Philippines in their ambition to establish a caliphate in Mindanao, as what the Da’esh leadership has been advocating,” it said.

Under Section 25 of the ATA, the ATC may designate terrorist groups in three ways:

by automatically adopting the United Nations Security Council Consolidated List of designated individuals, groups of persons, organizations, or associations

by adopting requests for designations by other jurisdictions

by ATC’s own designation

Designation, as done by an all-Executive ATC, is different from the proscription process which goes through the Court of Appeals, ABS-CBN explained in a report.

A key consequence of designation is that it allows the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze the assets of designated terrorist groups or individuals.

The ATC’s own media release highlights the freezing of assets under another law — Republic Act 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act.

“In effect, the designation places the assets of the CPP/NPA subject to the authority of the Anti-Money Laundering Council or AMLC to investigate or freeze the same pursuant to Section 11 of RA 10168. Section 8 of RA 10168 provides that any person who knowingly deals with any property or funds of designated persons or makes available any property or funds or financial services or other related services to such designated persons faces criminal and civil liability,” it said.

The council claiming the ATA and RA 10168 “complement” each other.

Authorities had used RA 10168 as legal basis to freeze the assets of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, a group of nuns accused of having ties with the CPP-NPA.

Critics of the ATA have denounced the ATC’s power to designate terrorists as a violation of the right to due process, among others, since it precludes participation of suspected terrorists, leaving them no chance to oppose nor present evidence before their designation.

Former lawmaker and National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers chair Neri Colmenares previously called the ATC’s plan to publicize the names of groups tagged as terrorists as the “mother of all red-tagging.”

Activists have also expressed concern that the spate of red-tagging of rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, and other groups committed by government officials themselves, could eventually lead to their being tagged as “terrorists” under the ATA.

So far, 37 petitions are pending before the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the ATA. The high court will hold oral arguments on the issue on January 19, 2021.