DOH: Just 10 fireworks injuries reported over past week

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday morning just 10 cases of fireworks-related injuries during the past six days, with no deaths.

All cases were males aged 10 to 43 years, according to the 61 “sentinel hospitals” that submitted reports.

Six of the cases were confirmed, one each from the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccsksargen regions. One had an injured eye and the other five had blast and burn injuries not requiring amputation, DOH said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) had hoped to achieve a “zero firecracker-related” injury report for the holidays but admitted the handful of firecracker-related incidents reported a week prior to New Year's Day 2021.

“Ang target po natin ay magkaroon tayo ng zero firecracker incidents. Ngunit meron na po tayong ilan na naitala as of today konti pa lang naman po ito at karamihan nasa probinsya,” DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said during the state-run PTV’s Laging Handa briefing.

“Konti lamang ang numero,” Malaya said without elaborating, but was optimistic that the agency’s target is achievable.

“There were six additional cases of fireworks-related injuries reported by the 61 sentinel hospitals. These bring the total to 10 cases from 6:00 AM December 21, 2020 to 5:59 AM December 26, 2020,” the DOH reported.

“This is 15 cases (60%) lower compared to 2019 and 49 cases (83%) lower versus the five-year average (2015-2019), same time period,” the DOH report added.

Of the 61 sentinel hospitals, 56 (92%) hospitals submitted reports. The injured persons’ wounds were managed, the DOH said.

Seven cases were either antitoxin tetanus serum (ATS) or tetanus immune globulin (TIG). Six other cases were toxoid. Nine cases were sent home after treatment, while one case was admitted into hospital.

No fireworks ingestion and stray bullet cases were reported.

“Generally peaceful ang ating pagsalubong ng bagong taon wala tayong masyadong naging problema,” Malaya said.

“Our target is really zero firecracker incidents. So sana tumulong po tayong lahat at sana ‘wag gumamit ng illegal na fireworks,” he added.

Based on the data from the Philippine National Police, the DILG earlier said a total of 307 firecracker-related incidents across the country were recorded in January 2019. This was 67% lower compared to the 929 recorded incidents in 2016.

In 2018, 449 incidents were recorded, compared to just 65 incidents in 2017.

“With the cooperation ng lahat sa tingin ko makukuha natin ang ating target ngayong taon,” Malaya said.

DOH 12 in Soccsksargen recorded two firecracker-related injuries as of Christmas Day.

Arjohn Gangoso, DOH-12 health education and promotion officer, said Saturday the number of cases has so far decreased by five or 71 percent, compared to the seven cases logged in the same period last year.

Gangoso said the injuries were reported in South Cotabato province ahead of the Christmas Eve celebration on Thursday.

Citing a report from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, he said the victims sustained eye injuries due to the explosion of a homemade PVC (polyvinyl chloride) cannon known as “boga.”

“Both incidents happened at the homes of the victims,” he said in a text message.

He added that the two, one of them an 11-year-old boy, underwent immediate treatment and were being monitored by health workers.

The DOH-12 earlier warned residents, especially children, against using illegal firecrackers and devices, including “boga”.

The device was among the top causes of injuries in the previous Christmas and New Year holidays in the region.

Gangoso said they would continue with their monitoring until the first week of January as part of the “Iwas Paputok” campaign in coordination with rural health units, as well as government and private hospitals.