Friday December 25, 2020

IBP upholds citizens' right to take photos, videos of criminal acts

posted December 25, 2020 at 04:38 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
The Integrated Bar of the Philippines has defended the legality and rights of the citizenry to take photos and videos of criminal acts being committed in public.

IBP President Domingo Cayosa stressed that there will be no legal repercussion on the taking of photos and videos of criminal acts.

"A crime is a public offense against the country and the whole republic so if you do that and somebody takes a video of you committing the crime, then you have no privacy,” Cayosa said, in an interview with GMA News channel.

“All citizens have the right to video the wrongs happening to the public . . . There is nothing illegal there,” he added.

The IBP executive explained that an offender or a lawbreaker cannot invoke right to privacy if he or she is committing a public crime.

Cayosa made the statement after National Police General Debold Sinas discouraged witnesses from taking photos and videos during crime incidents, saying this might put their lives at risk.

Last Sunday afternoon, a police shot dead an unarmed woman and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac, which was caught on video and triggered public outrage. The suspect – Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca shot dead Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony during a confrontation over right of way in their neighborhood at Barangay Cabayaoasan. The suspect, later on, surrendered to the police.

The IBP official acknowledged that PNP’s discouragement on documenting crime incidents was premised on ensuring the safety of the witnesses.

However, Cayosa pointed out that the authorities can only remind the public of  their safety but not prevent them from taking photos and videos of criminal acts.

"It is perfectly within their right. It’s their lookout if there would repercussion on them, but actually it is their duty to video that and give it to the authorities to punish and catch the perpetrator," Cayosa emphasized

Topics: Integrity Bar of the Philippines , rights of citizenry , criminal acts , Domingo Cayosa

More from this Category:

