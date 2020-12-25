UK arrivals ban may be extended

President Rodrigo Duterte may decide to extend a travel ban on arrivals from Britain as he convenes the government’s COVID-19 task force and infectious disease experts tomorrow to discuss the new coronavirus strain that emerged in the United Kingdom, Malacañang said Friday. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the meeting will take place Saturday at the Malacañang Golf Clubhouse. The government may also add more countries to the ban list after Singapore and Denmark confirmed cases of the new strain found in Britain, Roque added. Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said the President would cut short his Christmas break in Davao City to direct the government’s response to the new variant of COVID-19, which is said to be more infectious. “Very much concerned kami ni Pangulo,” he said. On Tuesday, Duterte ordered the suspension of all flights from the UK starting December 24 until December 31 following the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF). All passengers who have been to the UK in the last 14 days and even transiting travelers are temporarily restricted from entering the Philippines.The Philippines also ordered individuals coming from the UK— provided that they arrive before December 24 — to undergo 14-day quarantine at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City regardless of RT-PCR test results. Over 50 countries have suspended flights from Britain in attempts to contain the new coronavirus strain. The Department of Health said it has not yet monitored the new strain in the Philippines. Roque said the new strain will not likely push the government to reimpose strict lockdowns. “Hindi naman po siguro dahil talagang pinapangalagaan na po natin ang mga mamamayan na magkaroon ng hanapbuhay,” he said. “Kung ito po ay mas matinding makahawa talaga, kinakailangan talaga mas maigting ‘yung ating pagpapatupad ng ating mga pamamaraan na pagsusuot ng mask, hugas ng kamay at pag-iiwas.”