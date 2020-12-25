Towns to have permanent gov't centers under BARMM

Cotabato City—Five municipalities of two Muslim provinces inked pact Thursday with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for the construction of municipal hall buildings, seen to fix sites of local government centers for its constituents. Officials said the region, often seen as lagging behind other areas, would have to be on-track in more terms of social and infrastructure development programs. BARMM Minister of the Interior and Local Government Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said five towns made up the first set of BARMM local government units (LGUs) to have municipal hall buildings, after decades of having had no permanently designated government centers. A total of P 25 million has been allocated for the construction of a municipal hall building each for the towns of Sultan Dumalundong, Lumbaka Unayan, Poona Bayabao, Butig, all in Lanao del Sur, and Pandag in Maguindanao. Sinarimbo said the Bangsamoro Government under the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim is committed to “completing the construction of government centers to ensure that our constituents are able to approach their local elected officials in designated buildings and where people can better access or avail of local government services.” BARMM Executive Secretary Abdulraof Sammy Al-Mansoor Macacua witnessed the signing, representing Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Al-Hadj Murad Ebrahim. Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Khadafeh Mangudadatu accompanied his wife Mayor Jihan Mamalinta-Mangudadatu, signing the MOA for Pandag town. BARMM, granted powers under special law, Republic Act 11054, to chart its own development course, has also provided internal revenue allotment (IRA) funds for municipalities created by the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) but had not been allocated with IRA shares until then.In simple ceremonies, the local chief executives of the five towns signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with BARMM MILG, for construction of municipal hall buildings utilizing their own human capital and equipment, as well as the engineering and distinct architectural design prescribed by the regional government. Sinarimbo said the sixth town to benefit from the same project is South Upi in Maguindanao which will be formalized also with a MOA slated early next year with MILG. “We signed today Memoranda of Agreements with the five municipal mayors for the construction of their two-story municipal halls funded by the MILG-BARMM,” Sinarimbo said. “The design of the municipal hall is modern yet reflective of the rich and distinct culture and history of our people. We were privileged to have the Executive Secretary Sammy Al Mansoor joining the signing ceremony,” Sinarimbo said. To effectively deal with the pandemic crisis, BARMM has also provided mechanical ventilators for the Provincial Hospital of Maguindanao and the Datu Blah Memorial District Hospital in Upi “to enhance their capacity to respond to Covid 19 cases,” Sinarimbo said. Additional medical equipment units were also provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH), said OIC Minister Dr. Amz Usman.