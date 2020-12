6.3 quake jolts southern Luzon

posted December 25, 2020 at 10:40 am by Rio N. Araja December 25, 2020 at 10:40 am

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck the southern portion of Luzon, with the epicenter in Calatagan, Batangas, according to the NDRRMC. Residents in nearby coastal areas were warned to brace for possible aftershocks. The Christmas Day quake occurred at a depth of 144 km. The Christmas Day quake occurred at a depth of 144 km. The temblor was also felt in the capital region at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The centre was traced at Calatagan in Batangas province, according to an initial report from Phivolcs, which said it did not expect damage but warned of aftershocks. Phivolcs issued no tsunami warning.

