‘Double murder suspect demoted in 2014’

The Department of the Interior of Local Government (DILG) confirmed on Thursday that Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, the policeman involved in the double murder of mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio over an altercation in Paniqui, Tarlac, was demoted for a grave misconduct complaint filed in 2014. In a news release, DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the National Police Commission (Napolcom) en banc, chaired by Secretary Eduardo Año issued the decision on Oct. 21, 2020, imposing the penalty of one-rank demotion to Nuezca for robbery-extortion. The order was issued by the Napolcom Central Office. Malaya said the complainant alleged that on March 8, 2014, at around 3 a.m., the complainant’s son was on his way home on board a tricycle when respondents Nuezca and some fellow police officers forced her son inside a police vehicle. The tricycle driver was instructed to follow the vehicle to the police station located on C-5, Taguig City. At the police station, the respondents threatened the complainant’s son and the tricycle driver, saying they would be charged for having in their possession a knife and illegal drugs. Upon learning that her son was in police custody, the complainant immediately went to the precinct where she was able to talk to Nuezca who demanded P40,000 for the release of her son and the tricycle driver. Desperate to help her son, she asked for more time and at around 10 a.m., relatives of her son and the tricycle driver went to the police precinct with P10,000. Nueva and the other respondents denied the allegations and claimed they were patrolling the area when they arrested the complainant’s son and the tricycle driver for being “out of line” and they recovered a deadly weapon and a sachet with white powdery substance. They said they performed a valid warrantless arrest. “After a careful evaluation of the evidence on record, the commission en banc ruled that the prosecution met the required quantum of proof required to establish the culpability of the respondents. It bears stressing that the allegations in the complaint were not specifically refuted by respondents,” Malaya said. The Napolcom found that Nuezca and the other respondents failed to submit corroborating evidence to support their claim that they performed a valid warrantless arrest. “In that regard, no evidence of a valid arrest was ever submitted by respondents. In fact, there was neither booking sheets nor records in the blotter book presented which can prove that there was indeed a valid warrantless arrest on the persons of complainant’s son and the tricycle driver,” the Napolcom resolution read.Nuezca is in the custody of the chief of police of Paniqui, Tarlac for the killing of the Gregorios. He is facing two counts of murder lodged at the Regional Trial Court, Branch 67 of the same town. The PNP Internal Affairs Service also said it will speed up the dismissal of Nuezca from the service. Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Debold Sinas said on Thursday he conveyed apologies to the family of the woman and her son killed by Nuezca on Sunday as he visited their wake in Paniqui, Tarlac. He said he also updated the family on the progress of the investigation and let them knowthat the PNP would not tolerate what Nuezca did. Sinas said he assured them of support from the PNP and gave them some financial assistance. He said it would take at least a month to investigate whether or not Nuezca should be removed from office. Sinas said a 12-year-old boy who shot the video of the Dec. 20 killing and a 16-year-old girl he passed it to were “very scared.” The PNP chief said he asked the boy why he didn’t run away, the and he replied that he was too scared to move. The 16-year-old girl, a relative of the victims, also witnessed the shooting. Sinas said he has provided security to the family of the minors. Also on Thursday, Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon said the PNP should adopt the military style of discipline. Noting it could take a month to dismiss Nuezca, Biazon said erring soldiers could be discharged immediately from service, even if their case remained pending. The military also makes it difficult for these soldiers to rejoin the ranks.