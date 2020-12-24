Infection uptick looms as crowds flaunt protocols

BRISK BUSINESS. Customers start buying fireworks at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan on Wednesday even as Metro Manila mayors pushed for a ban on pyrotechnics during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Manny Palmero

Some 4,000 new COVID-19 cases per day are “very possible” in Metro Manila after Christmas if the public fails to follow health protocols through the holidays, two academics said Wednesday.Coronavirus infections have started to climb up in parts of Metro Manila like Caloocan, Valenzuela, Malabon, Quezon City, and Makati, as well as in neighboring Rizal province and parts of Bulacan, said Dr. Guido David from the OCTA Research Group. “If the trend continues, it’s very possible Metro Manila would hit the 4,000 cases per day by January or February,” he told a public briefing. His colleague, Dr. Butch Ong added: “We are increasing by about a few hundreds only per day. But it could be that on Christmas; after Dec. 25, when people return to their worksites, or in January we will see higher numbers.” The 4,000 daily new cases is the “critical limit” for placing an area under the stricter MECQ or modified enhanced community lockdown, which happened in August when COVID-19 infections swamped hospitals, said David. The COVID-19 uptick is “still at the early stages” and the public “can still keep it or make it go lower,” Ong said. Ong urged the public to hold Christmas gatherings in open areas with proper ventilation, limit face-to-face conversations to 30 minutes, celebrate with only one’s immediate family, avoid going house-to-house, observe physical distancing, and wear anti-virus gear. “This is a different kind of Christmas that we’re going to have this season...but it doesn’t mean we should not be happy,” he said. Ong added: “The looming surge can be prevented. The reason for the season is still there—our way of celebrating it will just be different.”Senior citizens and minors were seen in the dense crowd in Divisoria on Tuesday despite a Metro Manila prohibition against them venturing from their homes amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. According to a report on GMA’s “24 Oras,” shoppers were barely following social distancing rules while some were not wearing face shields. “I’m not afraid. Just washed with alcohol before going here,” a shopper said. “I don’t get into contact with anyone, because I think about my health,” another person said. The Manila Police District has repeatedly reminded the public to wear face masks and face shields as well as to maintain distancing. Around 600,000 to 700,000 shoppers go to Divisoria and Binondo each day, said the MPD Station 11. Police were particularly focused on Ilaya Street, where stalls were arranged in a row. Nineteen personnel of the Police Community Precinct, two SWAT teams, and 37 personnel of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force monitored the area. Meanwhile, 72 police officers are monitoring the streets of Juan Luna, Tabora, MD Santos, and Recto.A total 1,196 additional cases of COVID-19 were registered by the Department of Health in the country as of 4 pm on Wednesday. Data from the DOH also showed that 564 recovered from the respiratory ailment while 27 succumbed from it. Meanwhile, due to reports of a newly-detected variant of the SARS-CoV-2 spreading in the United Kingdom, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) resolved to recommend restrictions on inbound travel from the UK beginning 24 December until 31 December 2020.The measure also seeks to curb the anticipated increase in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season. With the President’s approval and upon the signing of IATF-EID Resolution 90 dated 22 December 2020, all flights from the United Kingdom shall be temporarily suspended. The IATF noted that all passengers coming from or transiting through the UK, including those with history of travel to the UK within 14 days prior to arrival to the Philippines are temporarily restricted from entering the country. Passengers coming from or with travel history from the UK who are already in transit to the country, provided that they arrive before 12:01 AM of 24 December 2020, shall not be subject to the restriction.Health Secretary Francisco Duque III defended himself anew on Wednesday amid allegations he had “dropped the ball” in securing immediate supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for the country, saying that the health department followed proper protocol in negotiating with the drug maker. “What we did was correct,” he said during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual forum. Duque pointed out that the Department of Health did not even receive any formal notice that the United States would be prioritizing the Philippines once Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for use. “Actually, we did not receive any letter from them),” he said. “Not even IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 response) was in receipt of any communication official from these people who have been mentioning about this botched agreement. There’s no such thing,” he said. Duque also expressed confidence the Senate investigation on his alleged failure to secure anti-COVID vaccines from Pfizer for January 2021 delivery will clear him of any wrongdoing. Duque told the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum was referring to the looming Senate Committee of the Whole’s investigation into his supposed delayed action on an agreement with Pfizer that cost the Philippines the chance to secure 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.Meanwhile, the Philippines will begin its negotiations with Novavax Wednesday, a local pharmaceutical distributor said. The country expects to receive 30 million doses of Covovax, Novavax Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, by July next year, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier said. The vaccine is currently in its phase 3 of clinical trials with some 30,000 participants in the UK, US, Mexico, and India, according to Dr. Luningning Villa, medical director of Faberco Life Sciences Inc. She told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo: “The studies so far show encouraging results. Phase 1 found good immune response, while we’re waiting for the publication of phase 2.” Some P2.5 billion is earmarked for the country’s vaccination program under the health department. Another P70 billion in standby funds would be added from either approved loans or once the government exceeds its non-tax revenue targets. The stimulus plan Bayanihan 2 puts another P10 billion to the vaccine budget.Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the National Task Force Against COVID-19 to include public school teachers in the prioritized groups for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, together with non-teaching staff and school administrators. According to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, giving teachers the COVID-19 vaccine is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of school premises and in building confidence for the gradual resumption of face-to-face classes. Gatchalian said that since the pandemic struck earlier this year, the country’s more than 900,000 teachers and non-teaching staff had been serving as frontliners to ensure learning continuity for more than 22 million learners. He recalled that when teachers were preparing for the implementation of distance learning, they risked their health and safety by distributing learning materials used by almost 87 percent of public school learners.