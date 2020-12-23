Virus surges; curbed mobility urged

Researchers tracking the coronavirus pandemic have recommended stricter border controls to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 “within and between provinces” as they warned that a fresh surge of cases has begun in Metro Manila. “Together with more effective screening and other controls in our ports and airports, this will be crucial to supporting the government’s plans to expand domestic as well international travel in the country,” the UP-OCTA Research Team said. At the same time, the group proposed to local governments in Metro Manila to monitor and enforce the current GCQ (general community quarantine) limit of 10 persons per gathering in the region and to discourage office parties and other social events, especially during the Christmas season. “Family gatherings like bubbles should be limited to the immediate family and gatherings should also be limited in size. If larger gatherings have to happen, they should be celebrated outside (in open-air or well-ventilated venues) to mitigate transmissions,” the group said. They also said local government units should also issue clearer guidelines on activities for the holiday season in line with the directives of the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF). They said that based on available data, “the period of the declining trend in cases observed in the NCR in the past few months has now ended.” “The trend has been reversed with significant positive growth in new cases observed in the region. While it can be argued that the numbers are still relatively small, the rise in the reproduction number Rt as well as the rise in new cases in the NCR over the last week is the highest for the last two months,” they said. “It is in this light that we believe, based on our analysis of the data and of the past trends in the NCR that a surge in its early stages has already started in the region. This is a serious cause for concern,” they said. In its latest study, OCTA identified the NCR, Bulacan, Isabela, Leyte, Pangasinan, South Cotabato and Negros Oriental as “areas of concern,” due to the spike of cases. Nationwide, it also observed that from Dec. 13 to19, the number of new cases per day increased from 1,367 to 1,484. Metro Manila’s reproduction rate, or the number of people in a population on average infected by a virus carrier, has increased to 1.15 from 1.06 since last week and continues to rise, OCTA said. The group said the surge may still be reversed or mitigated but the public and government must "act now and act as one collectively.” The Philippine National Police (PNP), meanwhile, announced that it will be deploying so-called "red teams" in malls and other business establishments to ensure compliance with health protocols.He added that "red teams" should check the availability of foot baths, hand sanitizers, and body temperature scanners in all entry points; entrance and exits should be separated, and signs to remind the public of mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield should be posted in conspicuous areas. Corpus said there should also be no free Wi-Fi and aircon temperature should be at 26 degrees Celsius in malls to discourage people from loitering. The Philippines logged 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total of infections to 462,815, as 10 laboratories failed to submit their data on time, the Department of Health (DOH) said. Top cities and provinces with new cases are Quezon City, 93; Rizal Province, 89; Benguet, 78; Bulacan, 61; and Davao City. Health officials said 247 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday, bringing total recoveries to 429,419, which is 92.8 percent of the total cases. The DOH also reported 66 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 9,021, which is 1.95 percent of the total. That left 24,375 active cases, which is 5.3 percent of the total number of cases. Of the active cases, 82.6 percent are mild; 8.5 percent are asymptomatic; 5.7 percent are critical; 2.9 percent are severe; and 0.31 percent are moderate. On Monday, the DOH said there is not enough evidence for the agency to recommend the use of antiparasitic drug ivermectin against COVID-19. Reports said that ivermectin, which treats many parasite infestations, has been used in other countries to deal with COVID-19. In the Philippines, it is being used to prevent lymphatic filariasis, which can cause elephantiasis. The DOH previously warned against using it to self-medicate against COVID-19.