Eyewitness account: Indicted cop fired while daughter looked

FINAL MOMENTS. In these screen grabs from a video that went viral on Monday, Police Sr. MSgt. Jonel Nuezca—with his young daughter just an arm's length away—accosts Sonya Gregorio and her son Anthony before shooting both at point-blank range, killing them instantly, after an argument in Paniqui, Tarlac.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca and his young daughter walked away from the lifeless bodies of Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio “as if nothing happened,” an eyewitness to the horrific shooting after an argument in a village in Tarlac told ABS-CBN radio on Monday.“He took his daughter and they left as if nothing was wrong. I really saw how he shot them, then I just turned off my video,” the witness, who is a minor, told the radio program in Filipino. “I was so close to them, but I couldn’t even do anything… When they (Gregorios) were about to be shot, I thought I would be shot too,” the witness added. The 30-second video of the shooting went viral as it showed Nuezca shooting the 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and Frank Anthony, 25, at point-blank range following an argument over the use of a “boga” or an improvised cannon, used as a noisemaker for the holidays. The eyewitness said the argument began when Anthony used the “boga” after he went swimming at a nearby river with a man named “Pipoy.” The witness said Nuezca arrived and hit Anthony in the face, which other witnesses corroborated. Anthony then told the witness to video the incident. “A little later, the policeman charged at him. I didn’t see it, but others who saw it said (Anthony) got hit by a punch. I was already panicking them, but they were telling me ‘go ahead, video it, Kuya Anton said so,” the witness said. Sonya Gregorio then arrived and embraced Anthony to protect him from being arrested, the witness added. She was pleading with Nuezca and tightened her embrace on her son, but the policeman forcibly grabbed Anthony until his shorts were ripped, the witness added.“Lola Sonya didn’t want to let go of him even with his shorts getting ripped.” The policeman’s daughter was also poised to grab the Gregorios by their hairs, the witness claimed. “The daughter was here, she tried to join the fray, pull their hair. She acted so tough, then told Lola [Sonya] ‘My father is a policeman.’” Sonya then shouted “I don’t care” to the tune of a popular K-pop group’s song, then Nuezca threatened the Gregorios and pulled the trigger. The video showed Sonya was shot first in the head, then Anthony, then each of them as they lay on the ground. “I was taking the video, I was close enough, but I wasn’t paying attention, I wasn’t looking at them because I was looking at the children behind me, they were all crying,” the eyewitness said. “Then I heard him (Nuezca) say ‘Do you want me to kill you both?’ then exactly as I turned to them, he shot Lola Sonya and him,” the spectator added.