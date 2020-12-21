ALL SECTIONS
Monday December 21, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘Vicky’ leaves 3 dead, displaces 6K; LPA spotted

posted December 21, 2020 at 01:30 am by  Manila Standard
About 1,590 families or some 6,702 people living in 57 villages in Davao and Caraga were affected by the heavy rain and flooding spawned by Tropical Depression “Vicky”, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Sunday.

EVACUATION BLUES. Residents of a flooded town in Agusan del Sur clamber up a military truck deployed by the 26th Infantry Battalion while Coast Guards help impose a forced evacuation of women and children from the flooded towns of Cantilla, Carrascal and Madrid in Surigao del Sur in the aftermath of typhoon 'Vicky'. Up north in Cagayan, Task Force Lingkod Cagayan assist in the forced evacuation of senior citizens and children in Gabut, Amulung which was inundated after Magat Dam opened four of its gates. #VickyPH
The agency made the statement even as the weather bureau said a low-pressure area was estimated 140 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday

But the LPA was less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, weathermen said as “Vicky” accelerated as it was about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The NDRRMC report, signed and released by Executive Director Ricardo Jalad, said about 1,328 families or 5,464 people were now being sheltered in 58 evacuation centers while 43 families or 275 individuals were being aided outside.

Coast Guards help impose a forced evacuation of women and children from the flooded towns of Cantilla, Carrascal and Madrid in Surigao del Sur in the aftermath of typhoon 'Vicky'.
The agency said infrastructure damage was placed at PHP105 million in Caraga.

The agency also reported that six road sections and one bridge in Regions 8, 11 and the Caraga were affected by "Vicky".

Eighty-three houses were damaged, with 62 classified as "totally damaged" and 21 "partially damaged" in Cebu.

NDRRMC deputy spokesman Mark Cashean Timbal told DZMM radio they were still awaiting official reports on the three alleged fatalities attributed to "Vicky" in Mahaplag, Leyte.

He said the same for the three reported dead and other casualties in Agusan Del Sur.

Topics: Tropical Depression “Vicky” , National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council , Davao City , Agusan Del Sur , Mark Cashean Timbal , Ricardo Jalad

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard