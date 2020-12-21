‘Vicky’ leaves 3 dead, displaces 6K; LPA spotted

About 1,590 families or some 6,702 people living in 57 villages in Davao and Caraga were affected by the heavy rain and flooding spawned by Tropical Depression “Vicky”, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Sunday.
The agency made the statement even as the weather bureau said a low-pressure area was estimated 140 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday
But the LPA was less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, weathermen said as “Vicky” accelerated as it was about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
The NDRRMC report, signed and released by Executive Director Ricardo Jalad, said about 1,328 families or 5,464 people were now being sheltered in 58 evacuation centers while 43 families or 275 individuals were being aided outside.
The agency said infrastructure damage was placed at PHP105 million in Caraga.
The agency also reported that six road sections and one bridge in Regions 8, 11 and the Caraga were affected by "Vicky".
Eighty-three houses were damaged, with 62 classified as "totally damaged" and 21 "partially damaged" in Cebu.
NDRRMC deputy spokesman Mark Cashean Timbal told DZMM radio they were still awaiting official reports on the three alleged fatalities attributed to "Vicky" in Mahaplag, Leyte.
He said the same for the three reported dead and other casualties in Agusan Del Sur.
