Local Roundup: Task force deploys more cops to enforce protocols
He told Dobol B Sa News TV that more police personnel had been assigned to patrol crowded areas. “'Yung ating mga pulis, katulad ng binanggit ko dati, talagang doble na 'yung kanilang deployment lalo na doon sa matataong lugar,” Binag said. Some of the additional police teams were deployed to assess people's compliance with the health protocols to avert the further transmission of COVID-19. Quarantine classifications The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is set to make recommendations to President Rodrigo Duterte on the new community quarantine classifications after Christmas. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who co-chairs the IATF, made the remark on Sunday as he denied the rumors that Metro Manila would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine in an alleged memo circulating on social media. He told Dobol B Sa News TV that the supposed imposition of MECQ in Metro Manila was "fake information." Cases near 460,000 The Philippines’ COVID-19 tally increased to 459,789 on Sunday after the Department of Health announced 1,754 new infections as 12 laboratories failed to submit reports on time.