2 killed in Leyte landslide as ‘Vicky’ batters Visayas, Mindanao

(Clockwise) The Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepared aid amounting to P779.96 million, including 230,191 family food packs as Tropical Depression Vicky cause flooding and landslides in parts of Visayas and Mindanao. Residents salvage items from their destroyed houses after the storm hit Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu island on December 19, 2020. In Leyte, two women were killed after a landslide hit Brgy. Cuatro de Agosto early Saturday morning. Authorities also had to order the total closure of the Tacloban-Baybay south road after incessant rains caused a road cut. Members of the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division conduct rescue operations in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur. DSWD, AFP, PA

Two elderly women were killed in a landslide which hit Barangay Cuatro de Agosto in Mahaplag, Leyte early Saturday, but two others were rescued, including a 14-year-old boy as hundreds were forced to flee their inundated homes in the Philippines as torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides in the storm-battered archipelago.Another landslide was reported in Barangay San Rafael in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur but no casualties were reported – these as tropical depression Vicky threatened the southeastern seaboard of the country. Vicky packed maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. Huge waves smashed into a coastal village on Lapu-Lapu island in the central province of Cebu on Friday night, wiping out dozens of houses and leaving around 290 people homeless, Mayor Junard Chan said on Facebook. Photos posted online by the mayor showed piles of wood and bamboo near the few houses still standing after the region was drenched by heavy rain. Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two elderly women who were killed when a landslide hit an area of Mahaplag town before dawn in the nearby province of Leyte, police officer Racquel Hernandez said. The victims were identified as Evelina Laraño, 67, and Juvilinda Milana, 62, while the rescued were Ryan Amos, 14, and Godofredo Laraño Jr. About 1,500 people were forced to leave their homes on the major southern island of Mindanao as floodwaters engulfed 13 villages, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. In Malacanang, President Rodrigo Duterte continued to monitor the situation in the affected areas and directed agencies to provide rescue and relief to affected residents. “The Chief Executive continues to monitor Vicky as concerned agencies of the government assist areas that are in the track of Vicky and provide rescue and relief operations to affected residents,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways totally closed the Tacloban-Baybay south road along with Barangay Cuatro De Agosto due to a road crack following incessant rainfall from Tropical Depression Vicky. As of Saturday afternoon, field personnel of Southern Leyte District Engineering Office conducted maintenance activities which included clearing the roads of fallen trees, and declogging of drainage. But the DPWH said the Marabong Bridge along Burauen-La Paz Road at Barangay Moging in Burauen, Leyte was passable only to light vehicles “due to scoured slope protection at the left side of abutment.” Field personnel also installed temporary barricades and safety cones while manning the traffic and continuously monitoring the bridge condition.In Southern Leyte, a road slip was reported along Barangay Tubod in Silago. As of Saturday morning, only one lane was passable in the said area. The Panalian Bridge in Silago was not also passable due to the washed-out detour of the on-going rehabilitation project of the bridge. Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepared P779,958,349.25 worth of assistance as part of the government’s response to residents affected by Tropical Depression Vicky, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a report Saturday. Of this amount, P182,704,546.23 are standby funds in the DSWD Central Office and Field Offices. The rest are stockpiles of family food packs and non-food items. The NDRRMC said 338 families or 1,525 persons in 13 barangays in Regions X, XI and Caraga were affected by Vicky and were in evacuation centres. Flooding was reported in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, as well as the towns of Prosperidad, San Francisco and Rosario in Agusan del Sur. Roque gave assurances the President was on top of efforts in monitoring the adverse effects of heavy rains and flooding brought about by the typhoon tropical in parts of Visayas and Mindanao. He also asked the public in affected areas to remain vigilant and to coordinate with local government officials during the onslaught of the typhoon. “We ask the public, especially those living in the affected areas to stay calm, remain vigilant, and be ready to evacuate in case local authorities advise them to do so. Regularly monitor government advisories and weather updates for more information,” he said. Roque said people residing in areas that would be hit by Vicky would receive assistance from government agencies.