1,491 new infections

A day after logging the highest number of daily coronavirus infections in close to a month, the Philippines again recorded on Saturday below 2,000 cases, with 1,491 additional infections raising the country’s tally to 458,044. Saturday’s new cases do not include data from 7 accredited laboratories that failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Friday, the Department of Health reported. This, as health officials and experts, anticipated a surge in infections over holiday merriment. Before Friday when 2,122 new infections were recorded, the country had logged less than 2,000 cases for 18 days straight, and less than 1,500 6 days running.The Bureau of Immigration will now allow the re-entry of certain foreign nationals to the country after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases issued Resolution 89 that allows foreigners to return to the country. The resolution, released by the IATF, allows the re-entry of 9(e) and 9(g) visa holders who will leave the country starting December 17. However, officials clarified that not all 9(e) and 9(g) visa holders were allowed to return, following the revised ruling. “Those who have left prior to December 17 are still not allowed to enter the country,” the officials said.According to the BI, 9(e) visa holders are diplomats accredited to the Philippines, including foreign embassies and International Organizations. On the other hand, 9(g) visa holders are pre-arranged employees working in the country.The Taguig City government announced on Saturday it was considering imposing a lockdown following reports that several people, households and commercial establishments in the city were holding Christmas parties and other social gatherings amid the coronavirus disease pandemic. “We have seen it in homes that held parties, restaurants that disregarded rules, bars that operated despite the ban, and events that are unregulated or misrepresented themselves,” said Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano. “Because of this, we may soon be facing an even more dangerous wave that will force us to impose a lockdown. It has happened all around the world, we’ve so far managed to avoid it with strong government regulation and citizen cooperation,” he added. Once the city government imposed a lockdown, the movement of all residents will be restricted only to purchase of essential goods; and they must have their Quarantine Pass when going out to buy essentials.