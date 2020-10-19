Lakas-CMD beefs up muscle

GOING STRONGER. House Majority Leader and Lakas-CMD party president (4th from left) administers the ceremonial oath taking of Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Dalipe as new member of Lakas at the Majority Leader's office in the House of Representatives. With them are (from right) Lakas VP for Muslim Affairs Rep. Yasser Alonto Balindong, VP for Luzon Rep. Hector Sanchez, Depouty Secretary Genereal Wilter Palma, EVP Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo, Secretary General Prospero Pichay Jr, Lakas members Rep. Joseph Cabatbat and Rep. Xavier Romualdo. Ver Noveno

House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said Sunday the strength of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats in Congress has grown to 42, of which 21 are district congressmen and 21 are party-list allies.Romualdez, Lakas-CMD president, said the latest addition was Quezon City Rep. Anthony Peter Crisologo who took his oath as party member on Oct. 16 at the majority leader’s office before the House of Representatives adjourned its special session. Crisologo was sworn in by Romualdez. The Leyte lawmaker said even Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe took his oath as a Lakas-CMD member last Sept. 15. The four party-list lawmakers who also become Lakas allies are Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes, BHW party-list Rep. Angelina Co, Dumper PTDA Rep. Claudine Bautista and Duterte Youth party-list Rep. Ducielle Cardema.As part of the administration’s coalition party, Romualdez reiterated Lakas-CMD’s commitment to support the passage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s legislative agenda. “Welcome to the ever growing Lakas-CMD party. This is in line with our commitment to strengthen Lakas-CMD’s political influence nationwide and help President Duterte pass the remaining legislative agenda of his administration and ensure that genuine reforms are implemented in the last 20 months of his administration,” he said. “Lakas-CMD is gaining momentum in its goal to strengthen its ranks at the House of Representatives,” he added. The party, which is currently headed by Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr., has produced two presidents, namely Gloria Arroyo and Fidel Ramos.