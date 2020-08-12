ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday August 12, 2020

DOST to lead clinical trials for Moscow vaccine

posted August 12, 2020 at 07:57 am by  PNA
The Department of Science and Technology will lead the clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine developed and offered to the Philippines by Russia.

The Department of Health said the clinical trials will be done in accordance with the requirements of the Food and Drug Administration.

The department, however, did not give a number yet as to the volunteer subjects for the clinical trial.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has proposed to establish a partnership with the Philippines to conduct clinical trials, supply doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and set-up local manufacturing.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte accepted Russia's offer and even volunteered to be the first test subject.

The Russian Federation has completed Phase 3 of clinical trials on the vaccine developed by the National Research Center for Epidemiology, according to the DOH.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the vaccine trials have yielded positive results, with all volunteers having built up immunity to the coronavirus.

The vaccine is based on adenovirus and contains dead COVID-19 particles that cannot multiply and are therefore safe, said Alexander Gintzburg, head of the center.

Earlier, the World Health Organization warned Russia that "it should not stray from the usual methods of testing a vaccine for safety and effectiveness."

In the latest WHO's list of vaccine trials globally, the Russian phase of the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials is not included. 

Topics: Vaccine , Russia , DOST , DOH , COVID-19 , Coronavirus

COVID 19 updates

