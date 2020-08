Palace: Return to GCQ 'likely' amid dwindling gov't funds

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Presidential Guest House in Panacan, Davao City on Monday night. Joey Dalumpines/Presidential Photo

Despite posting a record high number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the last week, Metro Manila is likely to return to the less strict general community quarantine (GCQ) in a bid to cope with depleting government resources, the Palace said Tuesday.Palace spokesman Harry Roque said it would be difficult for the government to extend the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for another two weeks or a month in Metro Manila because of economic issues. He said the government has no more funds to give financial aid to the people who would stay inside their homes and not go to work. New COVID19 inflections surged to 6,958 on Monday and the country posted more than 3,000 new cases a day on other days despite the more stringent MECQ. READ: Month-long ECQ pushed In a press briefing, Roque said the government no longer has resources to provide aid to poor families in the National Capital Region and neighboring economic hubs should the strict lockdown be extended. "I think it will be difficult to retain MECQ because we no longer have resources for aid. What will we do if our countrymen cannot work and we can no longer provide aid?” Roque said. He insisted that the higher case numbers were the result of intensified testing. "This means we know where our enemy COVID is," Roque said, adding that it allowed health authorities to properly trace, isolate and treat patients. READ: MECQ reduces peak power demand by 700 megawatts On Aug. 4, President Rodrigo Duterte put Metro Mnaila and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal under the MECQ in response to an appeal from medical workers for a “time out” as COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals. But the tighter restrictions were announced even as the government reported a 16.5 percent decline in gross domestic product (GDP), signaling a descent into a recession.