Duterte volunteers to test Moscow's experimental vaccine

posted August 10, 2020 at 11:30 pm by Manila Standard Digital August 10, 2020 at 11:30 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has volunteered to be the first to receive experimental vaccine for COVID-19 from Russia to ensure that it works and has no unwanted side effects. "Ako pagdating ng bakuna, para walang satsat dyan, in public, magpainjection. Ako yung maunang mag-eksperimentuhan," the President said. "Okay para sa akin, sabihin ko rin kay President Putin na malaki ang tiwala ko sa kanilang studies," he added as he thanked his Russian counterpart for assuring the Philippines of free vaccine supply once it becomes available. "Nagpapasalamat kami. Someday, makabayad kami ng utang na loob namin sa inyo. I promise you that the Philippines and Russia will remain friends forever," he said.Duterte appealed to Filipinos to continue observing health protocols even as countries such as Russia, China and the United States are preparing to launch their own vaccines. "Malapit na po. Ang vaccine, they are to be distributed worldwide by September or October.... By December, we will have a COVID free December and we can enjoy this Christmas season," the President said.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.