Duterte's ultimatum: Military to enforce lockdown if cases, violations continue to surge

President Rodrigo Duterte said he will tap the military to enforce community lockdowns as cases continue to surge despite placing Metro Manila and 4 other provinces under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.

"Kapag hindi talaga madala, mapipilitan gamitin ang military. The military is there to enforce the community-based lockdown," the President said in his address to the nation late Monday night. Duterte acknowledged Monday's record high number of new infections at 6,958, which brought the total number of cases to 136,638.The President admitted he is in a quandary now as doctors and healthcare workers have recommended reverting to Enhanced Community Quarantine -- the highest lockdown level -- for a month to address the spread of the virus while other groups are pushing to open the economy as soon as possible. "Ito ang dilemma ko. Gusto ng mga doktor na i-lockdown. Ito namang sa kabila, kailangan nating palabasin yung mga tao lalo na sa mga trabaho na kailangan talaga ng bayan," he said.