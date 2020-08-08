Ex-Manila Mayor Lim succumbs to COVID-19

Former Manila Mayor Alfredo S. Lim passed away Saturday, due to complications brought about by COVID-19.

"Paalam at maraming salamat lolo, tatay, idol, Dirty Harry , katapat Mayor ALFREDO LIM," Lim's grandson, Paul dela Cruz, said on Facebook. "Sa mga nag dasal, nag alala, nag mamahal at mga patuloy na sumuporta po kay mayor hanggang sa huli maraming maraming salamat din po sa inyo." In 1992, Lim was elected Mayor of Manila, serving for two consecutive terms. He then unsuccessfully ran for President in 1998. Two years later, in 2000, he was appointed by President Joseph Estrada as the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). In 2001, he ran again for mayor of Manila but lost to then-incumbent Lito Atienza. In the 2004 elections, he ran for senator and won. Three years into his tenure in the Senate, he resigned in order to run for mayor of Manila, which he won and served two consecutive terms from 2007 to 2013. He then lost the 2013 and 2016 mayoralty elections to former president Estrada. In 2019, both Lim and Estrada lost the mayoralty elections to Isko Moreno, who served as vice mayor during the two former mayors' respective terms.Born in December 21, 1929, Lim finished his elementary grade at P. Gomez Elementary School in 1943 and his secondary at Far Eastern University in 1948. He received Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1951 and Bachelor of Lawin 1963 both at University of the East. He finished his Master's Degree in National Security Administration with honor at the National Defense College of the Philippines in 1981. He became a member of the Philippine Bar in 1963 and had served the Integrated National Police for 30 years. In 1984 to 1985 he was the Superintendent of the Philippine National Police Academy and the Director of the Western Police District and retired as Major General. He became the Director of the National Bureau of Investigation in 1992.