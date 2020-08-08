Ex-Manila Mayor Lim succumbs to COVID-19
"Paalam at maraming salamat lolo, tatay, idol, Dirty Harry , katapat Mayor ALFREDO LIM," Lim's grandson, Paul dela Cruz, said on Facebook. "Sa mga nag dasal, nag alala, nag mamahal at mga patuloy na sumuporta po kay mayor hanggang sa huli maraming maraming salamat din po sa inyo." In 1992, Lim was elected Mayor of Manila, serving for two consecutive terms. He then unsuccessfully ran for President in 1998. Two years later, in 2000, he was appointed by President Joseph Estrada as the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). In 2001, he ran again for mayor of Manila but lost to then-incumbent Lito Atienza. In the 2004 elections, he ran for senator and won. Three years into his tenure in the Senate, he resigned in order to run for mayor of Manila, which he won and served two consecutive terms from 2007 to 2013. He then lost the 2013 and 2016 mayoralty elections to former president Estrada. In 2019, both Lim and Estrada lost the mayoralty elections to Isko Moreno, who served as vice mayor during the two former mayors' respective terms.