PhilHealth's Morales, De Jesus to physically skip Senate probe due to health conditions

posted August 08, 2020 at 01:20 pm by Manila Standard Digital August 08, 2020 at 01:20 pm

Two top officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have begged off from physically attending the Aug. 11 hearing of the Senate on the alleged corruption within the agency, citing health conditions. Philhealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales sent a medical certificate to the Senate Committee of the Whole showing that his oncologist advised him to take a leave of absence while undergoing treatment for lymphoma. PhilHealth executive vice president Arnel de Jesus, for his part, told Senate President Vicente Sotto III he would not be able attend Tuesday's hearinv due to an “unforeseen medical emergency.” De Jesus, based on his medical certificate, was hospitalized since Aug. 5 due to heart ailment and diabetes.In an interview with CNN Philippines, Morales said he has been undergoing chemotherapy since February. Morales said he has asked the Senate if he could attend the hearing virtually via Zoom. On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte formed a task force to investigate allegations of corruption hounding PhilHealth.

