DOH reports 3,379 new coronavirus cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 122,754 on Friday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,379 new infections.

Of the new cases, 2,298 were fresh cases and 1,081 were reported late. This marks the ninth consecutive day in which more than 3,000 new cases were reported. The cases were based on results from 89 of the 99 operational labs. Health officials reported 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 2,168 since the pandemic began.At the same time, 96 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing total recoveries to date to 66,852. The DOH said 85 duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, 58 recovered cases and six deaths have been removed. Moreover, 23 cases that were previously reported to have recovered have been validated to have died and were included in the count of new deaths. These numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation, the DOH said. The five provinces or cities with the highest number of new cases are the National Capital Region with 1,846; Rizal with 314; Laguna with 276; Cavite with 145; and Quezon with 66.