ALL SECTIONS
Friday August 7, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Locsin, Pompeo hold talks on South China Sea

posted August 07, 2020 at 02:43 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday held talks with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on the South China Sea.

Both parties also reaffirmed the "strong alliance" of the US and Philippines amid heightened tension in the diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing.

In a readout of his call to Locsin, the US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said the two discussed "the recent change in US policy on maritime claims in the South China Sea and US support for Southeast Asian coastal states upholding their sovereign rights and interests consistent with international law."

Pompeo also talked about "opportunities for further US-Philippine maritime cooperation" despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to disallow the country’s participation in any maritime drills in the South China Sea.

“The two secretaries also discussed the strong economic, security, and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries," Brown said in a statement released by the US State Department.

Pompeo’s call came after the US last month rejected China’s massive territorial claim over the South China Sea under its nine-dash line policy and instead backed Southeast Asian nations locked in territorial disputes with Beijing.

The US vowed not to allow the Asian superpower to rule and control the resource-rich waters.

Australia also disagreed with China’s claims over the South China Sea and supported the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands that invalidated Beijing’s nine-dash line and upheld the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

China, which considers the sea disputes a purely Asian issue, is opposed to any foreign intervention, particularly the US.

While Washington is not a party to the disputes, it has declared that it is in its national interest to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in the contested waters where the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan, and China have overlapping claims.

During his 5th State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte said he was inutile and cannot risk waging war over the South China Sea dispute, adding that China was already "in possession of the property."

Topics: Michael Pompeo , Teodoro Locsin Jr. , South China Sea , Cale Brown

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard