Gatchalian: Give financial support to LGUs under MECQ

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday called on the Duterte administration to provide financial support to local government units that have been placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ). Gatchalian said LGU officials -- from the mayors down to the barangay tanod -- are themselves frontliners because they are at the forefront of delivering services to their respective constituents and are most vulnerable to contract the virus. President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan under MECQ on Aug. 4 after medical and healthcare workers appealed for stricter lockdown protocols as infections continue to surge. “Marami sa mga taga LGUs, lalo na ang mga tanod, ay nahahawaan na rin ng virus. Importanteng matulungan sila ng gobyerno dahil sila ang direktang nakikisalamuha sa mga residente at pumupunta sa mga bahay sa komunidad,” Gatchalian said. “They are always in the first line of defense that is why it is important that the national government recognizes the significant role of the LGUs in the COVID-19 response and recovery,” he added.The Bayanihan To Recover As One Act (Bayanihan 2) is expected to capacitate LGUs, Gatchalian said, as it allows them to exercise autonomy while fully cooperating with the national government for a unified, cohesive, and orderly implementation of the national policy to address COVID-19. Bayanihan 2 authorizes all LGUs to use 5 percent of the amount allocated for their calamity fund subject to additional funding and support from the national government. “Kailangang maaprubahan na ang Bayanhan 2. Yan ang schedule namin sa lalong madaling panahon. Kailangang may basehang batas para maibigay ang buong suporta sa mga LGUs,” he said.