24 Filipinos hurt in Beirut blast

posted August 07, 2020 at 01:20 am by Rey E. Requejo August 07, 2020 at 01:20 am

SOLIDARITY. Israelis take a stroll past the city hall in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Aug. 5 2020, lit up in the colors of the Lebanese national flag in solidarity, a day after a devastating blast at the port of Lebanese’s capital, in Israel’s latest gesture toward a country with which it is technically at war. AFP The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said the number of Filipinos injured in the powerful explosion that struck Beirut, Lebanon, killing at least 137, last Tuesday had risen to 24.Foreign Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said most of the injured were household service workers. Reports reaching Manila, quoting Lebanon’s health minister said at least 5,000 we wounded in the explosion that shook Beirut, with hundreds reported still missing, raising fears the death toll would rise. READ: DFA: Injured Pinoys in Beirut blast now at 24 At the same time, the reports said more than 300,000 people had been displaced from their homes, with authorities declaring Beirut a “disaster city” and imposing a two-week state of emergency. It was still unclear what exactly caused the explosion. Lebanon’s prime minister said an investigation would focus on an estimated 2,750 metric tons of the explosive ammonium stored at a warehouse.According to Dulay, at least two Filipino household workers died and one seafarer remained missing. READ: Monster blasts rip Beirut; countless killed, injured Citing a report from Philippine Embassy in Beirut, Dulay said 10 of the 11 seafarers initially reported as missing have been found safe and accounted for. The 10 crewmen of Orient Queen Cruises suffered minor injuries and are now with the management of the shipping company Abu Merhi Cruises at Ain el Mraiseh, Beirut. Lebanon is home to around 33,000 Filipinos, 75 percent of whom are in the greater Beirut area.

