Bayan Muna: ‘Pro-dynasty, Pro-China’ Cha-cha promise of reform a sham

House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Carlos Zarate and Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares on Thursday condemned the renewed efforts of the Duterte administration to push for Charter change or Cha-cha. They said this Cha-cha has a new component — deleting constitutional provisions that will protect the Philippines from China’s expansionism in the West Philippine Sea, as well as providing China red-carpet entry into the Philippines. Both opposition figures are urging the Filipino people to prepare for a full battle against a pro-China and pro-dynasty Charter change in the waning years of President Rodrigo Duterte's presidency. “This current Cha-cha is the most dangerous because it will open up the country further to countries like China,” said Colmenares. He cited the recent pronouncements on federalism and constitutional reform of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), as the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) are again pushing for amending the Constitution for economic reforms by allowing the entry of foreign businesses. “The latest Cha-cha draft was RBH 15 and was approved by President Duterte’s super majority in the House of Representatives overwhelmingly last year. It deletes many provisions in the 1987 Constitution. Cha-cha results in the opening of the Philippines to countries like China. This Cha-cha is not only self-serving but is also a China constitution” said the Bayan Muna chairman. Colmenares said it deletes the requirement under Section 2 Article XII of the 1987 Constitution that the exploration, development and utilization of natural resources can only be undertaken by the State through joint ventures with Filipino citizens or corporations, at least 60 percent of whose capital is owned by Filipinos. “This means that there will no longer be a constitutional barrier to President Duterte undertaking joint exploration with the Chinese government or 100-percent Chinese-owned corporations," he added. “This Cha-cha also deleted the provision under Section 2 that requires the President to notify the Congress of every contract entered into in accordance with this provision. This opens the country to verbal agreements with China, allowing China’s fishing in the West Philippine Sea,” Colmenares said. “Worse, this Cha-cha will also delete the requirement under Section 7 Article XIII of the 1987 Constitution that requires the government to protect Philippine marine resources and subsistence fishermen from foreign intrusion,” he added. “China’s lobby in this Cha-cha undertaking must be very strong,” he said. While lawmakers cancelled the ABS-CBN franchise on the alleged “cloud of doubt” on the nationality of a Lopez owner, “they're hell bent on opening the country to more foreigners like big business from China,” said the Bayan Muna chairman."The claim of the Inter Agency Task Force and the LMP that this Cha-cha is intended to distribute public funds to the provinces is also a lie. President Duterte is the only President in history to have centralized the largest amount of budget in the national government and the NCR,” Colmenares said. Duterte campaigned all over the country for federalism “because he said he wants to ensure that funds are distributed to the provinces and the regions and not centralized in what he called ‘Imperial Manila,’” he noted. “Yet, his 2018 National Expenditure Program showed the complete opposite because he centralized more than 23% to NCR (National Capital Region). Worse, he even decreased the regional allocation for Mindanao and Visayas in the 2019 budget," said the progressive leader. "We call on members of the House, even those loyal to President Duterte, not to give away our country to foreigners. Presidents come and go, in a few years’ time, President Duterte will no longer be there, but if we amend the Constitution, this will be with us for many years to come, condemning our sons and daughters to the control of China,” he said. “We cannot sacrifice the future of the next generation of Filipinos in exchange for our loyalties to a temporary President. Members of the House and the Senate must oppose this latest attempt at Cha-cha by President Duterte” said Colmenares. “Worse, President Duterte's term ends in 22 months, but he is not sure if his candidate is going to succeed him because of his growing unpopularity. We are afraid that the cancellation of the elections is tempting during Cha-cha,” added the Makabayan chairman. Meanwhile, Zarate said the IATF’s promise of electoral reforms because Cha-cha under President Duterte contained provisions that delete the constitutional prohibition on political dynasty and term extension “is also a sham.” “In fact, several administration allies admitted that indeed term extension is one of the main agenda of Cha-cha,” the party-list lawmaker said. “Considering that President Duterte’s family controls many government positions, it is a foregone conclusion that Duterte will support the deletion of the political dynasty provision in the Constitution. I call on my colleagues not to approve this Cha-cha but oppose any attempt by the administration and its allies to ram it down the throats of the Filipino people” said the progressive solon. “This Cha-cha is not for the benefit of the Filipino people, but for the self-serving benefit of politicians. This Cha-cha is a pro-China and pro-political dynasty,” said Zarate, who is based in Davao City. “We urge the Filipino people to prepare for a full battle against Cha-cha in the waning years of President Duterte's presidency. Together, we can defeat this one more time," he said.