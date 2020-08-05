Manila’s six district hospitals at 85% capacity for COVID-19

posted August 05, 2020 at 01:05 pm by Willie Casas

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso said the city's six hospitals were already at 85 percent capacity for coronavirus cases. Domagoso on Tuesday evening warned that Manila hospitals will no longer be able to accommodate patients if COVID-19 cases continue to surge. “Mga kababayan, ingatan ninyo ang sarili niyo, disiplinahin niyo na kasi punong-puno na (ang mga ospital). Sa kalsada na kayo gagamutin, sa basketball court na kayo gagamutin. Sa barangay hall na kayo matutulog dahil wala pong paglalagakan kaya kailangan natin talagang mag-ingat,” said Domagoso in a television interview.Since the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine took effect in the National Capital Region and four other provinces on Aug. 4, the city of Manila has imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Quarantine passes previously issued must be presented again by residents. An odd-even scheme on who will be allowed to go out during the MECQ will likewise be implemented.

