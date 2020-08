MGCQ halts public transport, restricts movements

NEW PASSES. Barangay Captain Jun Zaide shows the new color-coded quarantine pass that will be distributed to residents of their village in Manila, after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the National Capital Region and nearby cities will be put back under MECQ starting Tuesday due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Norman Cruz

PANIC BUYING. People are seen buying essentials at the Blumentritt Market in Manila on Monday, a day before the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) takes effect in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal until August 18. President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the MECQ after medical frontliners aired their concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Norman Cruz