Rody approves regular, special holidays for 2021

posted August 04, 2020 at 12:30 am by PNA August 04, 2020 at 12:30 am

Malacañang on Monday released a copy of Proclamation 986 listing the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2021. President Rodrigo Duterte signed the proclamation on July 30. Regular Holidays Jan. 1: New Year's Day April 1: Maundy Thursday April 2: Good Friday April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) May 1: Labor Day June 12: Independence Day Aug. 30: (last Monday of August) National Heroes’ Day Nov. 30: Bonifacio Day Dec. 25: Christmas Day Dec. 30: Rizal DaySpecial Non-Working Days Feb. 12: Chinese New Year Feb. 25: EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary April 3: Black Saturday Aug. 21: Ninoy Aquino Day Nov. 1: All Saints’ Day Dec. 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary Dec. 31: Last Day of the Year Additional Special Non-Working Days Nov. 2: All Souls’ Day Dec. 24: Christmas Eve The proclamations declaring national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will be issued subsequently, Malacañang said. The implementing guidelines for the proclamations will be promulgated by the Labor department.

