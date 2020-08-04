ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday August 4, 2020

Rody approves regular, special holidays for 2021

posted August 04, 2020 at 12:30 am by  PNA
Malacañang on Monday released a copy of Proclamation 986 listing the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the proclamation on July 30.

Regular Holidays

Jan. 1: New Year's Day

April 1: Maundy Thursday

April 2: Good Friday

April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor)

May 1: Labor Day

June 12: Independence Day

Aug. 30: (last Monday of August) National Heroes’ Day

Nov. 30: Bonifacio Day

Dec. 25: Christmas Day

Dec. 30: Rizal Day

Special Non-Working Days

Feb. 12: Chinese New Year

Feb. 25: EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 3: Black Saturday

Aug. 21: Ninoy Aquino Day

Nov. 1: All Saints’ Day

Dec. 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

Dec. 31: Last Day of the Year

Additional Special Non-Working Days

Nov. 2: All Souls’ Day

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve

The proclamations declaring national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will be issued subsequently, Malacañang said. The implementing guidelines for the proclamations will be promulgated by the Labor department.

Topics: regular holidays , special non-working days , 2021 , Rodrigo Duterte

