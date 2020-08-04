Rody approves regular, special holidays for 2021

Malacañang on Monday released a copy of Proclamation 986 listing the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2021.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the proclamation on July 30.
Regular Holidays
Jan. 1: New Year's Day
April 1: Maundy Thursday
April 2: Good Friday
April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor)
May 1: Labor Day
June 12: Independence Day
Aug. 30: (last Monday of August) National Heroes’ Day
Nov. 30: Bonifacio Day
Dec. 25: Christmas Day
Dec. 30: Rizal Day
Special Non-Working Days
Feb. 12: Chinese New Year
Feb. 25: EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
April 3: Black Saturday
Aug. 21: Ninoy Aquino Day
Nov. 1: All Saints’ Day
Dec. 8: Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
Dec. 31: Last Day of the Year
Additional Special Non-Working Days
Nov. 2: All Souls’ Day
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve
The proclamations declaring national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will be issued subsequently, Malacañang said. The implementing guidelines for the proclamations will be promulgated by the Labor department.