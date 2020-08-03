’Dindo’ intensifies, heads for Japan

Tropical Storm “Dindo” intensified slightly as it headed for the southern Ryukyu Islands of Japan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Sunday. In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Dindo is forecast to move northwest and will be near the Ryukyu archipelago by Sunday night. The weather bureau also said “Dindo” is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning, and “will remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period.” “’Dindo’ may reach severe tropical storm category by Monday morning,” the agency said. The tropical storm packed maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kilometers per hour as it moved northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.The center of the tropical storm was estimated 385 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. PAGASA said sea travel is still risky as the gale warning is still in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. “Today, occasional rain due to the southwest monsoon will be experienced over Luzon,” the agency said.