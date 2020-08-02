4,963 new virus cases put PH near 100k

posted August 02, 2020 at 01:10 am by Willie Casas and Joel Zurbano August 02, 2020 at 01:10 am

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines is pushing to the 100,000 mark, following a record-high 4,963 new cases recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday. READ: Retagging hikes new cases to record high at 4,063 The caseload is now at 98,232 infections, with active cases hitting the 30,000 mark, 65,265 recoveries and 2,039 deaths. Of the 4,963 additional cases reported Saturday, 4,841 (98 percent) occurred in July and 3,981 (80 percent) cases occurred within the recent 14 days (July 19 to August 1). The top regions with cases within the last 14 days were Metro Manila (2,087 or 52 percent), Region 4A (959 or 24 percent) and Region 7 (223 or 6 percent). Of the 17 deaths, 13 (76 percent) were in July and 4 (24 percent) in June. Deaths were from Metro Manila (5 or 29 percent), Region 4A or Calabarzon (5 or 29 percent), Region 7 or Central Visayas (4 or 24 percent), Region 1 or Ilocos Region (2 or 12 percent), and Region 9 or Zamboanga Peninsula (1 or 6 percent). Authorities said the latest tally was based on total tests done by 74 out of 94 current operational labs. Strict measures The mayor of Lipa City has ordered stricter measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 following President Rodrigo Duterte’s classifying the entire Batangas province under general community quarantine (GCQ) effective August 1. In a video message on Friday, Lipa Mayor Eric Africa said the city would go on a total lockdown because this was the clamor of residents and netizens. While on lockdown, residents would be required to secure new quarantine passes from their respective barangays. Lawmaker positive Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman said Saturday he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. In a Facebook post, Hataman said he and his wife, Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin Hataman, took the coronavirus test on Thursday after experiencing what they thought was ordinary cough. Taguig reports new cases The Taguig City government on Saturday reported 19 cases of coronavirus disease, bringing to 2,126 the total number of confirmed cases in the city. Of the 2,126 cases, a total of 1,774 patients were already recovered from the deadly virus. The city also reported a total of 34 deaths as of Saturday. The cases, according to reports released by the city’s information office, came from Barangays Bagumbayan (11), Bambang (1), Ligid-Tipas (1), Wawa (1), and Central Signal. Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano said the localized quarantine will still be in effect in Lower Bicutan and at a construction site in Bonifacio Global City until CEDSU officials declare these areas as cleared. The city government is conducting an approach dubbed as the Systematic, Mass Approach Responsible Testing (SMART) program which features hospital testing, house-to-house testing, community-based testing through health centers, and drive-thru testing. Monitoring system The Philippine Army on Friday launched its COVID-19 Telemedicine Information System project in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, in support of response efforts during the health crisis. “We stress the importance of preserving the force so that we could focus on accomplishing our various missions. Through this system, we will be able to further protect our men and women working in the front lines, as well as their families, from the onslaught of this pandemic,” Army commander Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said during the launch. The PACTIS will systematically record and consolidate detailed information on identified Army personnel and their dependents who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 to efficiently monitor and manage human resources amid the pandemic. The project was initiated by the Office of the Army Chief Surgeon and Office of the Army Chief Nurse, through the Army Signal Regiment. 