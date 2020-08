4,963 new virus cases put PH near 100k

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines is pushing to the 100,000 mark, following a record-high 4,963 new cases recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday. READ: Retagging hikes new cases to record high at 4,063 The caseload is now at 98,232 infections, with active cases hitting the 30,000 mark, 65,265 recoveries and 2,039 deaths. Of the 4,963 additional cases reported Saturday, 4,841 (98 percent) occurred in July and 3,981 (80 percent) cases occurred within the recent 14 days (July 19 to August 1).

READ: DOH retags data; cases spike