NTC: Expiring licenses, permits valid until last working day of the year

Certificates, permits and licenses to operate for radio services covered by the National Telecommunications Commission that are expiring this year shall remain valid and may be renewed on or before the last working day of December.The NTC, in its interim guidelines, made the decision in light of the ongoing public emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NTC's memorandum order to its central and regional offices, signed by Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba and his deputies Edgardo Cabarios and Delilah Deles, covers all existing certificates, permits and licenses to operate radio communications equipment, networks and facilities, public (telecom), broadcast, government or private, in various radio services. These may be renewed on or before the last working day of the year without penalties or surcharges. To hasten the process amid mobility limitations in many regions across the country, public telecommunications entities may file or submit their application for renewal of permits and/or licenses at the NTC Central Office.Submission and approval of applications for renewal are subject to the guidelines provided under NTC Memorandum Order No. 1 347 -2020 dated July 22, 2O2O. These guidelines shall be in effect in areas under enhanced or general community quarantine and amends Memorandum Order No. 12-07-2020.