Rody prolongs GCQ in Metro, five provinces

posted August 01, 2020 at 01:50 am by Vito Barcelo and Macon Ramos-Araneta August 01, 2020 at 01:50 am

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the general community quarantine or GCQ in Metro Manila until Aug. 15, and despite the continuing increase in the number of people being infected with the coronavirus disease nationwide. READ: Metro Manila, 9 other areas to remain under GCQ In his public address on Friday, Duterte also downgraded Cebu City’s lockdown status to GCQ from Aug. 1 to 15. The other areas under GCQ are Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal in Luzon, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Minglanilla and Consolacion in the Visayas, and Zamboanga City in Mindanao. The rest of the country are under modified general community quarantine, and also until Aug. 15. Senator Win Gatchalian said the enhanced community quarantine or ECQ was the best way to stop COVID-19, but he cited the need to balance the economy. He said going back to ECQ from GCQ now would be detrimental to the economy. “So it’s really a very difficult balancing act, and what’s important right now is [making sure] our hospitals will not get overwhelmed,” Gatchalian said. READ: ‘Major changes’ in COVID fight set “That’s why I’ve been lobbying and pushing to create more field hospitals so that our patients will have space and get medical care.” The Joint Task Force Covid Shield, meanwhile, said Friday there will be no more extension for the installation of protective barriers on motorcycles and ordered the police to arrest and fine violators beginning Aug. 1. “As the grace period ends today, we expect that all motorcycle riders have already complied to avoid inconvenience as they go to work and ride back home,” task force commander Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement on Friday. Violators of the barrier regulation face a fine of P1,000 to P10,000. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the government had set “conditions” in the areas under GCQ, such as a continuing strict localized lockdown in hot-spot areas which could be placed under ECQ. He said wearing a face shield over a face mask was now also part of the minimum health standard. “We will have stringent enforcement of minimum health standards, including the washing of hands, the wearing of face masks in public places, social distancing and the wearing of face shields,” Roque said. Also part of the measures is stringent enforcement of minimum health standards, massive targeted testing, intensified tracing and quarantine of close contacts, isolation of confirmed cases and strict adherence to the Oplan Kalinga implementation.

