Eid’l Adha a regular holiday

posted July 31, 2020 at 02:00 am by Vito Barcelo and Rey E. Requejo July 31, 2020 at 02:00 am

Today is a regular holiday across the Philippines to observe Eid’l Adha, the Islamic Feast of Sacrifice. The Palace issued Presidential Proclamation 986 on July 29 declaring July 31 as a regular holiday. Eid’l Adha is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and it is considered to be holier than Eid’l Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan. The Labor department said private-sector employees who will work today will get 200 percent of their basic salaries, while those who will not report for work will be paid 100 percent of their salaries, The department, however, said some companies may defer the payment of the holiday pay until the national health emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic ends and normal business operations resume. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, said there will be no work today in all the courts nationwide because of the holiday.But the high court said the signing of the roll of attorneys will proceed today as scheduled. The signing of the roll of attorneys is the last step before one is officially called a lawyer. The presidential order directing the observance of the holiday said people should still comply with community quarantine regulations and social distancing measures. The Philippines has been observing Eid’l Adha as a national holiday for nine years. Republic Act No. 9177 declared Eid’l Adha a regular holiday in 2002, but only in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. READ: Duterte exhorts Muslims: Work for greater good

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.