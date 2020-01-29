Jurado sets book launch tomorrow

Veteran and multi-awarded journalist Emil Jurado will launch his book on his memoirs of his 70 years as a journalist entitled "The Road Never Ends," on Thursday (Jan. 30) at a cocktail party at the Manila Golf and Country Club, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. courtesy of House of Majority Leader and Philconsa (Philippine Constitution Association) president Martin Romualdez. Jurado is now a columnist of Manila Standard and chairman emeritus of the editorial board. He co-founded Manila Standard in 1987 with the late Rodolfo Reyes, also a veteran journalist and an icon in journalism. Jurado is a multi-awarded journalist, having been a Journalist of The Year and best television and radio commentator. He was conferred a doctorate degree, honoris causa, for Human Letters by the Angeles University Foundation for his role in founding the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas; the 365 Club, a gathering of journalists, politicians, businessmen and professionals; and the Philippine Inc. which serves as the business delegation of all President' in their trips abroad. Jurado's book, "The Road Never Ends" is a must reading for all journalists. It portrays his life as a journalist, with all its risks and dangers. Jurado calls journalism not a profession, but a calling where one cannot expect to become rich and a multi-millionaire. Jurado said there's no substitute for a good education, hard work, patience, and perseverance to attain one's goal in life. And above all, Jurado added, faith in God and a lot of prayers to achieve one's goals. Jurado is also a lawyer and a former professor at the old Ateneo de Manila at Loyola Heights and a professor of law subjects at the Philippine Law School where he took his Bachelor of Laws. Jurado likewise is chairman emeritus of the Manila Overseas' Press Club and a lifetime member of the National Press Club.

