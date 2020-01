Jurado sets book launch tomorrow

Veteran and multi-awarded journalist Emil Jurado will launch his book on his memoirs of his 70 years as a journalist entitled “The Road Never Ends,” on Thursday (Jan. 30) at a cocktail party at the Manila Golf and Country Club, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. courtesy of House of Majority Leader and Philconsa (Philippine Constitution Association) president Martin Romualdez.

