Taal danger level lowered—Phivolcs

HOME AGAIN. Another resident unloads his family belongings from a motorcycle in front of his home in Lemery, Batangas. AFP

HOME AGAIN. With signs that a major explosion of Taal Volcano appeared no longer imminent, a resident cleans ash from his house. AFP

READ: Rody assures victims P30-billion will be made available to them

READ: Taal rumbles anew; no power, fuel in some areas