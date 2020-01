Facing ‘grave’ threat, China expands travel restrictions

READ: China isolates 13 cities

DEADLY OUTBREAK. A medical worker checks on a patient in the ICU of Zhonghan Hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of a fast-spreading virus. AFP

A Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong was quarantined after being exposed to two guests of her employer who tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Filipina, according to the consulate, is healthy and shows no sign of infection.

DEADLY OUTBREAK. Two medical staff members wearing protective gear walk next to patients waiting for medical attention at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital on January 25, 2020. AFP