Palace belittles warning on Rody scandals

posted January 27, 2020 at 01:00 am by PNA January 27, 2020 at 01:00 am

President Rodrigo Duterte Malacañang on Sunday brushed aside a feng shui expert’s warning to President Rodrigo Duterte to be extra careful to avoid possible scandals this year.For Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, the Chief Executive facing controversies was nothing new. “First and foremost, if I were to ask, then I wouldn’t believe in feng shui. But we have different beliefs,” Panelo said in an interview with dzIQ. “Second, what would the new scandals be? He has been facing scandals. Despite this, his rating continues to go up.” Joey Yap, feng shui and Chinese astrology consultant, said the President would likely use his “problem-solving skills to his advantage,” particularly in boosting the Philippine economy during the Year of the Metal Rat. Yap also warned that Duterte “would also likely create some scandals, if not carefully managed.” Despite this, Panelo said, the President would remain firm with his resolve to improve the lives of Filipinos under his watch. READ: 13-million Filipinos rate themselves as poor—SWS “The President is just doing his job. Just like what he said, he could not care less. He doesn’t care if people will be happy or not or if they will give them high or low approval rating,” Panelo said.“He said it’s his job to serve and protect them, even if might put his life, freedom, and health at a disadvantage.” Duterte has repeatedly pledged to fight illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption in government. Early this year, he also vowed to rectify the government contracts with private firms that would be found detrimental to the country. READ: Duterte eases off on water firms, offers to fix contract He said there was no reason for the oligarchs to get worried as long as they were complying with the law. “He will kill the desire of the rich to steal money from the taxpayers, from the consumers,” Panelo said. “If you are not doing anything wrong to others, there’s no need to fear for your safety. No one will harm you.”

