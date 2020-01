Virus quarantine vast as toll rises

RESTRICTED ROADS. A nurse waits for transportation as she reenters the city to return to Wuhan Yaxin General Hospital on one of the roads blocked by the police to restrict people leaving Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on Saturday—following a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. The Chinese army deployed medical specialists on Saturday to the epicenter of a spiralling viral outbreak that has killed 41 people and spread around the world, as millions spent their normally festive Lunar New Year holiday under lockdown. AFP

Hong Kong on Saturday declared the new coronavirus outbreak as an "emergency"–the city's highest warning tieróas authorities ramped up measures to reduce the risk of further infections. Of the five people who have tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong so far, four arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal which connects with the mainland.

READ: WHO says no global crisis yet; Duque piqued