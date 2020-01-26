Taal spews 409 more tons of Sulfur Dioxide

CALCULATING CALM. A view of mud-covered houses at the foot of Taal Volcano in Barangay Busobuso in Laurel, Batangas, shortly before ejecting plumes of thick white smoke a few days ago. Revoli Cortez

Taal Volcano in Batangason Saturday morning.In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology saidto an average of 409 tons per day, which was higher than Friday’s 224 tons a day. The steam-laden emissions reached areas in the southwest portion of the volcano. The discharge was reported as the Philippine Coast Guard removed fishing boats from the San Nicolas port in Batangas to prevent residents from slipping through the security cordon imposed by the authorities. Witnesses said some residents were using the boats to get through unnoticed by guards at checkpoints around the lake. As of Saturday, the eruption of Taal Volcano had affected nearly 349,000 individuals in Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Of the number, 137,994 individuals are staying in 448 evacuation centers. Phivolcs said based on Taal Volcano Network, 420 small volcanic earthquakes, including 11 low frequency quakes, were recorded within the 24-hour monitoring period. The volcano’s seismic activity continued, it stressed. “Seismic activity likely signifies magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice that may lead to eruptive activity,” Phivolcs said. Activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours was characterized by weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes 100 to 800 meters high from the main crater that drifted southwest. Alert Level 4 remained in effect over Taal Volcano. Phivolcs is not ruling out possible explosive eruption within hours to days.

READ: Taal rumbles anew; no power, fuel in some areas

READ: Atom-bomb like blast feared