Virus scare grips nations

Disease kills 9, spreads to US, seven other places; China fears mutation

READ: Major SARS-like outbreak feared amid third death outside of China The coronavirus has caused alarm for its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. JAPAN (1 confirmed case) THAILAND (2 confirmed cases) SOUTH KOREA (1 confirmed case) HONG KONG (1 case being confirmed) UNITED STATES (1 confirmed case) MACAU (1 confirmed case) PHILIPPINES (1 case being confirmed) TAIWAN (1 confirmed case) A new virus that has killed nine people, infected hundreds and already reached the United States could mutate and spread, China warned Wednesday, as authorities scrambled to contain the disease during the Lunar New Year travel season.Thehas caused alarm for its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. READ: 17 new cases of mystery virus In Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, authorities canceled large public events and urged visitors to stay away, telling residents not to leave the central Chinese city of 11-million people.The illness is mainly transmitted through the respiratory tract and there “is the possibility of viral mutation and further spread of the disease,” National Health Commission vice minister Li Bin said at a news conference in Beijing. The World Health Organization will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to determine whether to declare a rare global public health emergency over the disease, which has now been detected in the United States, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Macau. READ: Global health emergency eyed over outbreak The Chinese government has classified the outbreak in the same category as the SARS epidemic, meaning compulsory isolation for those diagnosed with the illness and the potential to implement quarantine measures. But they still have not been able to confirm the exact source of the virus, which has infected 440 people across the country. “We will step up research efforts to identify the source and transmission of the disease,” Li said, although he said experts believe “the cases are mostly linked to Wuhan.” Plane passengers are facing screening measures at five US airports and a host of transport hubs across Asia.North Korea will ban foreign tourists entirely to protect itself against the virus, according to a major tour operator. A prominent expert from China’s National Health Commission confirmed this week that the virus can be passed between people. However, animals are suspected to be the primary source of the outbreak, as a seafood market where live animals were sold in the Wuhan was identified as ground zero for the virus. “We already know that the disease originated from a market which conducted illegal transaction of wild animals,” said Gao Fu, director of the Chinese centre for disease control and prevention. “This might be the cause, so the disease could be on an animal, and then passed on from this animal to a human.” He said it was clear “this virus is adapting and mutating.” Countries have been intensifying efforts to stop the spread of the pathogen—known by its technical name 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)—as the number of cases jumped, raising concerns in the middle of a major Chinese holiday travel rush. This week, China celebrates the Lunar New Year, the most important event in the Chinese calendar, with hundreds of millions of people travelling across the country to celebrate with family. Many also venture abroad. On Wednesday, the commission announced measures to contain the disease, including sterilisation and ventilation at airports and bus stations, as well as inside planes and trains. People are being urged to wash their hands regularly, avoid crowded places, open windows to allow in fresh air and wear a mask if they have a cough.Anyone with a cough or fever should go to a hospital, Li said. At Beijing’s main international airport on Wednesday, the majority of people were wearing masks. In Wuhan, Mayor Zhou Xianwang urged residents not to leave the city and visitors to stay away if there is no reason for them to come. “If it’s not necessary we suggest that people don’t come to Wuhan,” Wang told state broadcaster CCTV. Police were conducting spot checks for live poultry or wild animals in vehicles leaving and entering the city, state media said. The local government has canceled public activities during the holiday, including the annual prayer-giving at the city’s Guiyan Temple—which attracted 700,000 tourists during last year’s holiday. Tour groups heading out of the city have also been canceled. Hong Kong and British scientists have estimated that between 1,300 and 1,700 people in Wuhan may have been infected.The United States on Tuesday announced its first case of the coronavirus. The man, a US resident in his 30s who lives near Seattle, is in good condition, according to federal and state officials, and approached authorities himself after reading about the SARS-like infection in news reports. He is “currently hospitalized out of an abundance of precaution, and for short term monitoring, not because there was severe illness,” said Chris Spitters, a Washington state health official.“This is an evolving situation and again, we do expect additional patients in the United States and globally,” added Nancy Messonier, a senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said that the overall risk to Americans remained low. The man is originally from Wuhan and returned to the US on Jan. 15, two days before health officials began screening passengers at major airports arriving from the central Chinese city, which is at the heart of the outbreak. The efforts are to be extended now to a total of five US airports. He lives alone and will be monitored in isolation for at least 48 more hours.Macau on Wednesday reported its first confirmed case of the new SARS-like coronavirus as authorities announced all staff in the city’s bustling casinos had been ordered to wear face masks. The former Portuguese colony is a huge draw for mainland tourists as the only place in China that allows gambling. With the Lunar New Year approaching this weekend, a huge influx of mainland tourists is expected in the city.The first confirmed case was a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan who arrived in the city by high-speed rail on Sunday, via the neighboring city of Zhuhai, health officials said. Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of the new SARS-like coronavirus.The patient is a Taiwanese woman in her ‘50s, living in Wuhan, who returned to the island on Monday with symptoms including fever, coughing, and a sore throat. READ: PH probes SARS-like virus case

