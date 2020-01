Phivolcs still wary of Taal; alert level lowering iffy

HOUSE IN BATANGAS. Members of the House of Representatives meet in a special session at the Batangas Convention Center in Batangas City. Ver Noveno

HOUSE IN BATANGAS. House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez (below) presiding on the floor while Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano presides over the special session with the majority of the House members (above).

Ver Noveno

Seismologists may lower the alert level over Taal Volcano if it shows reduced activity for the next two weeks. But Ma. Antonia Bornas, chief of the Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, said not everyone will be able to return to their homes, even if the alert level is lowered to Level 3. Moreover, those who will be allowed to go back home must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice in case of an explosive eruption. Earlier, PHIVOLCS Director Renato Solidum said the agency would have to observe for two weeks to see if there is a downtrend in the volcanic activity before deciding to bring down the alert level. In yesterday’s bulletin, PHIVOLCS said “activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high from the main crater that drifted southwest.” The emission of sulfur dioxide went down at an average of 153 tons per day, while only six non-felt volcanic earthquakes were recorded. Alert Level 4 still remained in effect over Taal Volcano. Despite the lull in the activity of Taal Volcano, Bornas is not ruling out a possible “hazardous explosive eruption within hours to days.” She said it was difficult to conclude that the volcano was safe because of the presence of magma near the surface.The House of Representatives on Wednesday vowed to speed up the passage of the proposed supplemental budget for victims of T aal Volcano’s eruption. READ: Congress needs to okay P10 billion more for Taal victims—Win The chamber led by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano held its session at the Batangas City Convention Center to have first-hand knowledge of the situation and listen to the complaints of affected residents of the eruption of Taal Volcano. At least 185 congressmen attended the hearing.House adopted House Resolution 662 in response to the call of President Rodrigo Duterte for the passage of a P30-billion supplemental budget to augment the government’s calamity fund for Taal Volcano’s eruption. The House decided to increase the supplemental budget to P50 billion. READ: Rody assures victims P30-billion will be made available to them “The Calamity Fund for the local government units is... depleting and is insufficient to provide relief and rehabilitation assistance to the affected areas,” the resolution said. The House in plenary session also adopted House Resolution 655 urging “the immediate release of funds for the aid, relief, resettlement, rehabilitation, livelihood, development and social programs and services to communities adversely affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.” In his speech, Cayetano said legislators would like to listen to the immediate needs and concerns of the Taal Volcano eruption victims, including barangay captains, mayors, and different representatives from evacuees. “We are here to show Batangas, including Cavite and Laguna, that we love you as we love ourselves. Yes, there is a risk of being here, but you are facing that risk every single day,” Cayetano said. “So, what is one day for your National Congress, the House of the People, to be here with you to listen and to hear so that we may legislate effectively,” he added. Cayetano said it was the first time the chamber has held its session outside the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City.Present during the congressional session among others was barangay captain Jocelyn Bayanay of Alas-As, San Nicolas, Batangas who appealed for livelihood and financial assistance for the residents of her village. Similarly, Agoncillo, Batangas Mayor Daniel Reyes noted that about 9,000 residents of his municipality are in evacuation centers at present. Karen Olvina, a resident of Agoncillo, narrated the damage wrought by the eruption to her town. Cayetano, together with House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, assured them the government has been working on livelihood programs for Taal Volcano victims.

