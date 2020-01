Big bang signs: Cracks, quakes

TEMPESTUOUS TAAL. Lakeshore residents of the nearby vehement volcano walk past wooden boats Monday after its initial eruption, with lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning spewed from the active volcano (below), grounding hundreds of flights in nearby Metro Manila as authorities warned of a possible ‘explosive eruption.’ AFP

Sattelite image of the explosion. AFP

SURREALISTIC SCENE. Motorists passing by a cracked road-bridge in barangay Sinisian in Lemery, Batangas overlooking the Taal Volcano.

SURREALISTIC SCENE. Another household scarred with ugly cracks. Photo by Raffy Tima

